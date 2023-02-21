Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,154 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

