Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

