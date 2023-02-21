Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 2,316 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

