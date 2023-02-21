Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 7.22% of WinVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $627,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINV opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

