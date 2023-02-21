Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,018,700 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 96.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

