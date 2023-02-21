Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $2,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
BFH opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
