Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.87% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

