Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

