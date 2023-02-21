Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 552.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

