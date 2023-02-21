Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.12 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,891 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

