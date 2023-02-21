Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.34 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 156,795 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %
IART stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
