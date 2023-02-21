Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of TEGNA worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA Profile

TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.