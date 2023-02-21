Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.58 and a 200-day moving average of $497.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $384.84 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

