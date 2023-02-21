Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

