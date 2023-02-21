Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 467,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

