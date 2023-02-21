Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.60% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $24.55.

