Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.99. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

