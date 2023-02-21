Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,110,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 88.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,110,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,107. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

