Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.55% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 1,102,674 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

