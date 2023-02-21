Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

C stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $64.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

