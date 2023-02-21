Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,635 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.