Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $419,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:DT opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

