Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,409 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after buying an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

