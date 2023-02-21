HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.8 %
DINO stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HF Sinclair Profile
HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.