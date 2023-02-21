HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.8 %

DINO stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.