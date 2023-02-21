Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
HRL opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Argus lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.
Insider Activity at Hormel Foods
In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
