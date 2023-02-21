Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 172,217 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

