Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $371.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

