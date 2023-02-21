Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 110,388 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Down 0.2 %

Loews stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

