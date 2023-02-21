Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

