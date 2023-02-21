Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,629 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

