HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.
HubSpot Trading Up 11.8 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
