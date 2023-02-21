Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,828 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Humacyte worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humacyte by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humacyte Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
