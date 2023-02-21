Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,828 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Humacyte worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humacyte by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,573,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

