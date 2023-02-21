Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.94.

NYSE HUM opened at $510.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.20.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

