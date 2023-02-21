Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

