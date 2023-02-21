Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of HUN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

