ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

