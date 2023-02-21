IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEX were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.