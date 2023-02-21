Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

