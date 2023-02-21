Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Incyte were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

