Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $103.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics
In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
