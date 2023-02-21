Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $103.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.