International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

