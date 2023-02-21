Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
