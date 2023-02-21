Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

