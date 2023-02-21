iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of XIU opened at C$31.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$27.37 and a 12-month high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.20.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
