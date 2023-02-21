iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of XIU opened at C$31.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$27.37 and a 12-month high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.20.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

