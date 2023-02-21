Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

