Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

