Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,108 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.