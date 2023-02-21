Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,440 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

