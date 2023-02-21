Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,704 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

