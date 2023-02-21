Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 3,031 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

