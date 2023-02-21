Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $461.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.24. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $470.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

