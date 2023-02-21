Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 119,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

